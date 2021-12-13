LIVE: Testimony resumes in Day 4 of Potter trial

In the second week of testimony, the prosecution is expected to call more witnesses, including a medical examiner to speak on Daunte Wright's autopsy results.

MINNEAPOLIS — Medical examiner will talk the jury through Wright's autopsy

New bodycam video of attempted arrest, shooting of Daunte Wright introduced

Former Brooklyn Center sergeant details struggle with Wright

Defense requests mistrial, Judge Chu denies

Editor's note: The video above originally aired on Dec. 10, 2021

In the first week of testimony, the court heard from Daunte Wright's mother and girlfriend, police and paramedics called to the scene of the shooting, and the Brooklyn Center officer training with Kim Potter on April 1, 2021, the day Daunte Wright was fatally shot.

On Monday, a medical examiner is expected to take the stand to talk the jury through the details of Wright's autopsy.

On Friday, court was cut short by heavy snow, but before dismissal, prosecutors called Major Mychal Johnson of the Goodhue County Sheriff's Office to the witness stand.

Johnson, who was a Brooklyn Center police officer in April 2021, told jurors he responded to a call for backup from officer Anthony Luckey, who was riding in the squad with Potter, to assist with a traffic stop.

He detailed what he saw at the scene, including Wright's arrest. Johnson heard a pop, which he thought was Potter firing her Taser, but it was the sound of Potter shooting Wright. Shortly after, he said he took Potter's firearm. She was then placed in the back of a police car, and he took his weapon back while keeping hers to give to the BCA as evidence.

Following a break for lunch, former commander and now acting Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tony Gruenig was called to the stand by prosecutors. He was tasked with explaining the structure of the department and his role in responding to the scene of the traffic stop where Daunte Wright was shot.

BCA Special Agent Michael Phill was the final witness called by the prosecution on Friday. Assistant Hennepin County Attorney Josh Larson queried Phill about how he arrived in Brooklyn Center with his team to take over the crime scene, and how evidence was collected and brought back to BCA labs for analysis. Phill described seeing Wright's body laying out in the open, and told the court he ordered a tent put up over it.

Kim Potter faces one count of first degree manslaughter and one count of second degree manslaughter for the death of Daunte Wright.

Testimony is expected to resume Monday morning at 9 a.m.