Kim Potter Trial: Prosecution expected to rest Thursday

The state called its last witness, Daunte Wright's father Arbuey Wright, to testify Wednesday afternoon.

State intends to rest Thursday

Daunte Wright's father, Arbuey Wright testified about his "close relationship" with his son

Expert witness testified Kim Potter's use of force wasn't reasonable

Brooklyn Center officers say Potter was up to date on department policies, procedures. taser training

Witnesses review differences between guns and Tasers, Daunte Wright's autopsy and evidence from the scene of the shooting

As the trial for former Brooklyn Center Police Officer Kim Potter continues for a seventh day, prosecutors are expected to rest their case.

Potter is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright in April 2021.

On Wednesday, the trial resumed with the defense's cross examination of Brooklyn Center Sgt. Mike Peterson.

Peterson agreed with defense attorney Paul Engh that the way officers respond to an incident depends on their training, and said that it's consistent among the department for officers to warn a suspect about being Tased before discharging it. Engh argued why a gun may be necessary in certain circumstances and asked Peterson if he agreed that officers can use deadly force if there is a threat of great bodily harm. Peterson said yes. Peterson also told the court Potter had a reputation for being peaceful and law-abiding.

The first new witness called by the prosecution Wednesday was Seth Stoughton, an associate professor at the University of South Carolina School of Law who studies police culture, regulation, behaviors and more. Stoughton’s testimony hinged on the difference between a threat and a risk, and whether Potter’s response was reasonable under the circumstances of the case.

Stoughton told the court that both the use of deadly force with a firearm, and the use of a Taser, would not be reasonable or proportionate to the perceived threat under typical police conduct. He said that Wright presented a threat of escaping arrest, not of imminent threat or harm to Potter or the other officers at the scene.

Crim law Professor Seth Stoughton says it would have been inappropriate for Potter to use a Taser on Daunte Wright as he tried to flee in the car.



He said tasing, or shooting, someone who's about to drive creates a more dangerous problem. — Chris Hrapsky (@ChrisHrapsky) December 15, 2021

Defense attorney Earl Gray started Stoughton’s cross examination by asking him to clarify his statements about whether he believes the officers at the scene should have “let him go” and attempt an arrest at a different time.

The state's final witness of the day was Arbuey Wright, Daunte’s father. Wright gave an emotional testimony, describing his family and their relationships. He told the court that he and his son were “close” and that Daunte “loved” being a father to his son, Daunte Jr.

The defense did not cross examine him.

After the jury was dismissed, prosecutor Joshua Larson noted that the state will rest tomorrow, and motioned to prohibit “needless evidence” from a list of character witnesses presented by the defense.

Judge Regina Chu told the defense they could pick three of the five witnesses they planned to call.

Court resumes at 9 a.m. Thursday.

