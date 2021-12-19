Legal experts weigh in as closing arguments in the Kim Potter trial begin Monday

"If we are on the same track that Judge Regina Chu has laid out, we'll get a verdict by Christmas," said Attorney Lee Hutton, a managing partner at the Hutton Firm.

MINNEAPOLIS — Closing arguments begin Monday in the trial of former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter, after the defense rested its case Friday afternoon.

Hutton, who is not involved in this case, says both the defense and prosecution will want to focus on the key takeaways during closing arguments.

"If I was the prosecution, I would want a really directed, straight to the point, no fireworks delivery in closing arguments," he said. "The jury can focus on the main theme, 'Did Officer Potter recklessly disengage her weapon?'" said Hutton.

Hutton says on the other side, "the defense is going to tie this in."

"Is Officer Potter the type of person that we would want to have behind bars, and that's going to be the closing argument and we'll see who was more credible," said Hutton.

Potter is charged with first and second-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright back in April.

Greg Egan, a legal expert and Ramsey County public defender who is also not involved in the case, said he expects the state's closing arguments to focus heavily on Potter's training.

As far as the defense, Egan said, "my prediction is, they'll stay true to what they have said throughout this trial, that a life was in danger, and Potter was justified in using force even if she mistook the form of force," Egan said during an interview with KARE 11 Friday.

In the end – Hutton says is up to the jury to decide Potter's fate.

"If the jury deliberation is short, that means the jury had their minds made up," Hutton said.

"I think it will be a multi-day type of deliberation," Hutton continued. "I think they will be very thoughtful and these are very confusing statutes, but most importantly, is the judge going to sequester the jury?" said Hutton.

