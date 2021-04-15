Live updates: Kim Potter makes first court appearance, family of Daunte Wright calls for '100% accountability'

Potter is charged with second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Daunte Wright Sunday afternoon in Brooklyn Center.

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. — Kim Potter, who is charged with second-degree manslaughter, makes first court appearance

Potter's bail set at $100,000

Family of Daunte Wright calls for '100% accountability'

4:30 p.m.

Former Brooklyn Center Kim Potter appeared in court for the first time Thursday after being charged with second-degree manslaughter in the fatal shooting of 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

During the appearance, Judge Paul Scoggin set the date for Potter's next hearing for May 17 at 1:30 p.m., in front of Judge Regina Chu. He confirmed that Potter's bail has been set at $100,000, and noted that she must remain law-abiding, promise to make all future court appearances, and refrain from possessing or transporting any firearms.

Potter, who is white, shot and killed Wright, a Black man, during a traffic stop Sunday afternoon. She and former Brooklyn Center Police Chief Tim Gannon submitted their resignations Tuesday.

Gannon said he believes Potter shot Wright by accident, mistaking her gun for her Taser. Wright's family and civil rights attorney Ben Crump, who represents them, say they don't believe it was an accident. Crump pointed out that Potter worked for the Brooklyn Center Police Department for 26 years and even trained other officers.

According to the criminal complaint, after pulling Wright over for a traffic stop, officers discovered he had an outstanding arrest warrant for a gross misdemeanor weapons charge. Officers asked Wright to exit the vehicle and informed him that he was being arrested for an outstanding warrant.

As officers attempted to make the arrest, Wright re-entered his vehicle. In her body camera footage, Potter can be heard shouting that she will use her Taser before shooting Wright once in the chest with her handgun.

During a press conference Thursday afternoon, Katie Wright, the mother of Daunte, called for "100% accountability" following the death of her son.

"Unfortunately, there's never going to be justice for us," she said. "The justice would bring our son home to us, knocking on the door with his big smile. Coming in the house, sitting down, eating dinner with us. Going out to lunch. Playing with his... almost 2-year-old son, giving him a kiss as he walked out the door. So, justice isn't even a word to me."

Demonstrators have gathered outside the Brooklyn Center Police Department for four straight nights in response to Wright's death, and are planning another event Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m.