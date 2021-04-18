Protesters call for change outside Governor’s Residence, demand justice for Daunte Wright

Over the past week, the state and country has seen protests and renewed calls for police reform.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sunday marked one week since Daunte Wright was shot and killed by a former Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

Over the past week, the state and country has seen protests and renewed calls for police reform.

A few hundred people gathered outside of the Governor’s mansion in St. Paul Sunday calling for an end to Operation Safety Net and justice for Daunte Wright’s family.

Those in attendance included the Mayor of St. Paul, Melvin Carter, and a family member of Daunte Wright. Though the governor didn’t respond to the protests, their message for ending police violence was loud and clear with event organizers calling for former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter to be charged with murder in the death of Daunte Wright.

People continue to pay their respects to Wright by visiting the spot where he was shot and killed in Brooklyn Center. The corner of 63rd and Kathrine has been filled with flowers and food for those in need, and letters to Wright.

Jennifer Thompson visited the memorial site on Sunday and brought along her niece and nephews. She says she has been coming to the memorial site every day and called for change specifically from the police department.

“This is not okay, this is not acceptable. This is not something we as Black people, or just people of color in general, are continuing to tolerate and let them get away with doing,” Thompson said. “We are out here every day to prevent it being somebody that we know, somebody that we are close to.”

Stephanie Foertsch also visited the memorial site on Sunday and brought her kids along.