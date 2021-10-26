Supporters to mark Daunte Wright's 21st birthday

The rally and celebration will honor Wright, who was fatally shot in April by a Brooklyn Center police officer during a traffic stop.

Family, friends and community supporters of Daunte Wright will gather in Brooklyn Center Wednesday to mark what would have been his 21st birthday.

The rally and celebration for Wright will be held at the Brooklyn Center Community Center, 6301 Shingle Creek Parkway, starting at 5 p.m. There will be food, dancing, performances and finally a balloon release at 8:15 p.m.

Wright was fatally shot by a Brooklyn Center police officer in April during a traffic stop. Former officer Kim Potter claims she mistakenly pulled her department-issued firearm instead of her taser. She is scheduled to go on trial Nov. 30 on charges of first and second-degree manslaughter.

Wrights death on April 11 set off days of marches, demonstrations and clashes between activists and law enforcement. It occurred just 10 miles from the Hennepin County Courthouse where Derek Chauvin was on trial for the killing of George Floyd.