Sherif Hutchinson to give up 30 days of pay

Nearly a year after he crashed a Hennepin County squad car near Alexandria while under the influence of alcohol, Sheriff Dave Hutchinson is facing more consequences, this time from the Hennepin County Board of Commissioners.

At a Tuesday meeting, the board approved a 30-day suspension of Hutchinson's pay.

Because Hutchinson's peace officer license has been suspended, he isn't allowed to operate as a county sheriff. This suspension doesn't mean that Hutchinson is fired or being forced to quit, but he is not allowed to practice his duties as sheriff.

The suspension of Hutchinson's license begins on Nov. 22, 2022, and will last for 30 days according to information from the Hennepin County Board.

The decision to suspend Hutchinson's peace officer license was approved by Minnesota's Board of Peace Officer Standards and Training (POST) at their Sept. 22 board meeting.

The board voted to suspend his license for 180 days, however, 150 days are stayed on the condition he doesn't commit any similar offenses in the next three years.

