Day 3: Minneapolis educators march while parent union calls on strike to end

District leaders say they have three more mediation sessions planned through the weekend.

On the third day of the strike, Minnesota educators took to the streets Thursday marching in downtown.

The Minneapolis Federation of Teachers is demanding several things like smaller class sizes and mental health supports, while also saying the economy is rigged in favor of the wealthiest corporations, which is, in part, leading to underfunded schools.

"I think the disparity between what the superintendent is making and what ESPs (education support professionals) are starting at is appalling," said supporter Andrea Roske-Metcalfe.

Throughout negotiations, the district has maintained it doesn't have the money to meet union demands.

Education funding is tied to enrollment numbers, which continue to fall in the Minneapolis School District.

"We have this scarcity mentality that there's just not enough so we can't spend it," said Roske-Metcalfe. "Whereas, if we spent it, then other things would shift and change."

Ahead of the rally, educators gathered at the district headquarters, saying the status quo won't be allowed to continue, alleging the district is making teachers look like the "bad guy."

"At this point, the district has dug in for ideological reasons," said Shaun Laden, President of the ESP Chapter of the MFT. "They believe they have to have total control and total power over everything that's happening in this district and it is not how we're gonna turn this around."

In its latest statement, the district says, "MPS remains committed to meeting and negotiating with MFT in order to reach a contract agreement in order to get our students back in their classrooms as quickly as possible. MPS is willing to meet morning, afternoon and evening - whatever it takes to reach a contract agreement."

Late Thursday afternoon, the Minnesota Parent Union held a press conference calling on the MFT to end the strike and "get our children back in school."

In an earlier press release, it wrote, "Teachers, parents and community leaders are appalled with the unions clear lack of desire to end the strike and

get our children back in school. MFT's actions are continuing to harm children, families, and teachers, especially children, families, and

teachers of color."