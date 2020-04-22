Daycare providers asking for more guidance on how to handle suspected COVID-19

Ramsey provider had to close after her sick daughter was refused a coronavirus test from two different testing sites

RAMSEY, Minn — Like many in-home daycares, "Circle of Friends" in Ramsey, owned by Eileen Ness, is very much a family operation. Her daughter Fiona, who lives at home, helps out.

So when Fiona came down with symptoms this week that could be COVID-19, Ness thought she'd be able to get tested.

"She was turned down for a test," Ness said. "So I'm putting myself, my family at risk, and then my daughter cannot get tested because she is not the provider. Her name is not on the license."

Ness had to close, so the five families of essential workers whose kids she's caring for are not put at risk.

A test is important, because if it's negative, Ness can re-open on Monday. But if it's positive, she's looking at a 14-day quarantine with each child's family also needing to monitor for symptoms.

"Now that the COVID has possibly come into the house, I don't see the backing. I don't see the urgency. I don't see them taking my family into consideration," Ness said.

"We're just asking for a little more guidance and a safety net for us," said Julie Seydel from the Minnesota Association of Childcare Professionals.

Seydel said the state Health Department has only provided guidance on what to do if a child shows symptoms. Nothing regarding family members.

MDH school liasion Susan Klammer declined an interview on this topic.

"We're putting our lives at risk, we're putting our families' lives at risk, and we're being pushed to the wayside," Seydel said.

Ness and her daughter were finally able to get tested at HCMC after Senator Mary Kiffmeyer made calls for her.

She's relieved to learn the tests were negative, so she can reopen soon. But she wants to prevent the same situation and uncertainty from happening at other daycares.

"They need to consider my family. I need to keep my house open. My family is part of my childcare," Ness said.

The Department of Human Services provided this statement:

If a child care provider has a confirmed COVID-19 case, they should be working closely with MDH on how to respond and mitigate the virus, and decide what changes they might need to make to their program for continued safe operation.