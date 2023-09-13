Dayton business owner charged with tax crimes

DAYTON, Minn. — An Anoka business owner has been charged with an array of tax crimes.
According to the Minnesota Department of Revenue, Becky Carlson has been charged with multiple counts of failing to file individual tax returns, failure to file an S-Corp tax return and several charges of failing to pay tax.
The complaint states Carlson was the sole owner of Millie P's Quilt Shop in Anoka, where she failed to pay taxes both for herself and her business from 2019 to 2021.
She allegedly owes more than $144,000 in tax, penalties and interest, according to the department of revenue.
In total, she is facing nine charges related to failing to file or pay taxes
Carlson faces a maximum of five years in prison for each tax-related felony, a $10,000 fine or both, according to the department of revenue.
Her quilt shop was named one of the top 10 Quilt Sampler Shops in America, according to hometownsource.com.
