Dayton's Project Winter Maker's Market returns to downtown Minneapolis

Red Wing Shoes, Faribault Mills and Sanborn Canoe are among the 65 vendors joining this year's Winter Maker's Market.

MINNEAPOLIS — 'Tis the season of holiday shopping and for Minnesotans looking for a wide array of locally-made, unique gifts, the Dayton's Project Winter Maker's Market will have dozens of vendors and businesses to help you check names off your list.

This year, 65 independent vendors will join the winter market, housed inside the Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis, from hand-crafted wood furniture and accessors to camping gear and canoes, to Red Wing Shoes and Faribault Mill blankets.

“There is something incredibly special about the holidays at The Dayton’s Project. We’re thrilled to be bringing back this one-of-a-kind holiday shopping destination,” Tricia Pitchford, the principal of Mid-America Real Estate, said in a statement. “We’re proud to support the vibrancy and resurgence of downtown Minneapolis, especially since the holidays have always been such an important part of Dayton’s history.”

The market opens on Nov. 17 and runs until Jan. 13. Mondays through Saturdays, the market will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Sundays it'll be open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Post-holiday hours will be announced later.

See the full list of vendors below:

Red Wing Shoes

Faribault Mill

Sota Clothing

Sanborn Canoe Co.

Austin | Fowler

Brooke & Lou

Urban Undercover

Poppy Fun Fashion

The Window Box

Henna & Hijabs

Dottir

Fox Lake Furniture

Happy Everything MN

Worker B

Namakan

Skotch Kooler

Vertis

Art By Aleisha

Siena Soap Company

SJC Body Love

GiftyWrap

Shop Country Club

LATITUDE

Wondrous Crane

Morey and Me

United Goods USA

Puzzle Twist

Zelba and Mary

The Grande Gallery

Blue Heron

Onyx Cool

Opal Cool

Molly Pepper

Karen Morris Millinery

The Zero(ish) Co.

Larissa Loden

Embellish

Sweet Heaven by Nne

Chin Chin Delight

Shop in the City

Native Roots Trading Post

Minnesota Awesome

Joel Kaplan Art

Onyx Candles

Nicki Chicki

Hejlov

Junita’s Jar

San Jose Chocolate

San Jose baby brand

Here’s the Deal Spice Company

Hepp Salt Co.

The Smiling Olive

Isadore Nut Co.

Hobby Farmer Canning Co.

Thumbs Cookies

Double Take Salsa

We are Nuts

Sharab Shrubs

Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage

Our Glass

Soak it Up

North Mallow

Leather Works Minnesota

Kursiv Organics

In 2017, renovations began on the historic Dayton's building on Nicollet Avenue. Last winter, the building reopened as the rebranded Dayton's Project and Maker's Market.

The 1.2 million-square-foot site includes multiple offices and retail spaces and a food hall curated by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.

Watch more local news: