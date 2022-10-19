Dayton's Project Winter Maker's Market returns to downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — 'Tis the season of holiday shopping and for Minnesotans looking for a wide array of locally-made, unique gifts, the Dayton's Project Winter Maker's Market will have dozens of vendors and businesses to help you check names off your list.
This year, 65 independent vendors will join the winter market, housed inside the Dayton's Project in downtown Minneapolis, from hand-crafted wood furniture and accessors to camping gear and canoes, to Red Wing Shoes and Faribault Mill blankets.
“There is something incredibly special about the holidays at The Dayton’s Project. We’re thrilled to be bringing back this one-of-a-kind holiday shopping destination,” Tricia Pitchford, the principal of Mid-America Real Estate, said in a statement. “We’re proud to support the vibrancy and resurgence of downtown Minneapolis, especially since the holidays have always been such an important part of Dayton’s history.”
The market opens on Nov. 17 and runs until Jan. 13. Mondays through Saturdays, the market will be open from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m., and on Sundays it'll be open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. through Dec. 23. Post-holiday hours will be announced later.
See the full list of vendors below:
- Red Wing Shoes
- Faribault Mill
- Sota Clothing
- Sanborn Canoe Co.
- Austin | Fowler
- Brooke & Lou
- Urban Undercover
- Poppy Fun Fashion
- The Window Box
- Henna & Hijabs
- Dottir
- Fox Lake Furniture
- Happy Everything MN
- Worker B
- Namakan
- Skotch Kooler
- Vertis
- Art By Aleisha
- Siena Soap Company
- SJC Body Love
- GiftyWrap
- Shop Country Club
- LATITUDE
- Wondrous Crane
- Morey and Me
- United Goods USA
- Puzzle Twist
- Zelba and Mary
- The Grande Gallery
- Blue Heron
- Onyx Cool
- Opal Cool
- Molly Pepper
- Karen Morris Millinery
- The Zero(ish) Co.
- Larissa Loden
- Embellish
- Sweet Heaven by Nne
- Chin Chin Delight
- Shop in the City
- Native Roots Trading Post
- Minnesota Awesome
- Joel Kaplan Art
- Onyx Candles
- Nicki Chicki
- Hejlov
- Junita’s Jar
- San Jose Chocolate
- San Jose baby brand
- Here’s the Deal Spice Company
- Hepp Salt Co.
- The Smiling Olive
- Isadore Nut Co.
- Hobby Farmer Canning Co.
- Thumbs Cookies
- Double Take Salsa
- We are Nuts
- Sharab Shrubs
- Coccinella Mediterranean Heritage
- Our Glass
- Soak it Up
- North Mallow
- Leather Works Minnesota
- Kursiv Organics
In 2017, renovations began on the historic Dayton's building on Nicollet Avenue. Last winter, the building reopened as the rebranded Dayton's Project and Maker's Market.
The 1.2 million-square-foot site includes multiple offices and retail spaces and a food hall curated by celebrity chef Andrew Zimmern.
