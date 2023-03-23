DEA warning on growing use of fentanyl with 'tranq'

The drug xylazine is becoming more prevalent in overdose deaths reported in Minnesota.

MINNESOTA, USA — The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) issued a public warning this week about the mixing of fentanyl with xylazine (tranq).

It's a sedative that is used by veterinarians. The DEA has seized tranq in 48 out of 50 states, including Minnesota. Health and law enforcement agencies have been tracking it for years.

Hennepin Health's Addictive Medicine Director, Gavin Bart says the xylazine can interfere with the overdose-saving drug naloxone which prompts extra concern from health officials.

The Minnesota Department of Health issued KARE 11 a statement through email saying:

We have been seeing an increase in xylazine involved overdose deaths. It's important to note that fentanyl is consistently found along with the xylazine. The presence of xylazine in illicit drugs in Minnesota heightens the chance for a non-reversable overdose. Recent analysis also has shown the dangers of taking illicit drugs. Given the prevalence of fentanyl in the illicit drug supply, even one pill can kill and result in a preventable death as users can be unaware of what they’re taking.

MDH reported 32 xylazine-related overdose deaths in 2022 compared to 4 deaths in 2019.

"A side effect for some people is it can cause these horrible skin ulcers," Bart warned.

He says more healthcare professionals need to do more xylazine tests to see how prevalent it really is in the state.

"Hoping we can approach xylazine with some levelheaded public health-minded approaches," Bart said.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension told KARE 11 there were 65 cases where xylazine was detected in 2022.

In 2022, DEA seized more than 57.7 million fentanyl-lace fake pills and more than 13,700 pounds of fentanyl powder. They fear that more people will take fentanyl pills laced with xylazine.

If you or someone you know is struggling with addiction in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Health for resources.

