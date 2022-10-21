x
Police: At least 6 dead in apartment fire in southern Wisconsin

The Hartland Police Chief said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies.
Emergency Vehicle light - Stock Photo

HARTLAND, Wis — At least six people died in an apartment fire early Friday in the southern Wisconsin village of Hartland, the police chief said.

Initial reports put the death toll at 7, but police later reduced that to "at least six," according to WTMJ.

“This is an active criminal investigation by the Hartland Police Department,” police Chief Torin Misko said at a morning news conference. The cause of the fire at a four-unit apartment complex has not been determined.

He said multiple fire departments and police departments responded and helped evacuate individuals from the building and from balconies. He did not have information on whether others were injured.

