x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Deadly crash between motorcycle, vehicle in St. Paul

Officers say they tried saving the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, but he died at the crash site.
Credit: St. Paul Police Department
Police say the fatal crash happened around 11 a.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue in St. Paul.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died of his injuries from a crash in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened between the motorcycle and a vehicle around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers say they tried saving the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, but he passed away at the crash site.

Police believe "the driver of the vehicle was not impaired, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation," according to St. Paul Police social media post.

Investigators and patrol officers are working to identify and interview witnesses to the crash.

OTHER STORIES: Man arrested after St. Paul apartment fire displaces 19 people

OTHER STORIES: Ramsey County to end felony prosecutions from non-public safety traffic stops