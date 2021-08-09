Deadly crash between motorcycle, vehicle in St. Paul

Officers say they tried saving the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, but he died at the crash site.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A motorcyclist has died of his injuries from a crash in St. Paul on Wednesday.

Police say the crash happened between the motorcycle and a vehicle around 11 a.m. at the intersection of Ford Parkway and Cleveland Avenue.

Officers say they tried saving the motorcyclist, a man in his 40s, but he passed away at the crash site.

Police believe "the driver of the vehicle was not impaired, but the cause of the crash remains under investigation," according to St. Paul Police social media post.