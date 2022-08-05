x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

State Patrol investigating deadly crash near Mendota Heights

According to officials, a Ford Ranger drifted off Highway 62 at near Dodd Road. The truck went into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn — Officials are investigating after a passenger was killed Friday when a truck drifted off the highway near Mendota Heights.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Ranger drifted off Highway 62 at near Dodd Road. The truck went into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled. 

The passenger, a 66-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman, was killed. The driver was transported to Regions Hospital with injuries that are listed as non-life threatening.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is released.

MORE NEWS: Brooklyn Park Police say vulnerable adult found safe

MORE NEWS: Wisconsin couple killed, 2 in critical condition following lightning strike in DC

MORE NEWS: Suspect in Apple River stabbing hires prominent self-defense attorney

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities in our YouTube playlist:

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Apple River stabbing victim describes chaotic scene

Before You Leave, Check This Out