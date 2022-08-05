State Patrol investigating deadly crash near Mendota Heights

According to officials, a Ford Ranger drifted off Highway 62 at near Dodd Road. The truck went into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled.

MENDOTA HEIGHTS, Minn — Officials are investigating after a passenger was killed Friday when a truck drifted off the highway near Mendota Heights.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Ford Ranger drifted off Highway 62 at near Dodd Road. The truck went into a ditch, struck a tree and rolled.

The passenger, a 66-year-old Inver Grove Heights woman, was killed. The driver was transported to Regions Hospital with injuries that are listed as non-life threatening.

The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash eastbound Highway 62 at Dodd Road in Mendota Heights. Info will be posted at https://t.co/vIRHT9jheP — State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) August 5, 2022

