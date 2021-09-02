x
Deadly head-on crash in Independence

The fatal crash occurred on County Road 6 which is the current detour for Highway 12
INDEPENDENCE, Minn. — Authorities say just after 3 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement officers were called to Country Road 6 in Independence for a fatal crash.

A semi truck and vehicle collided head-on near the intersection of Country Road 90. When officers arrived, they tried to save the driver inside the vehicle but the victim died from their injuries.

County Road 6 is the current detour for Highway 12 and the road is handling much more traffic during the road construction project.

KARE 11 will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

