Deadly head-on crash in Independence

INDEPENDENCE, Minn. — Authorities say just after 3 p.m. Thursday, law enforcement officers were called to Country Road 6 in Independence for a fatal crash.

A semi truck and vehicle collided head-on near the intersection of Country Road 90. When officers arrived, they tried to save the driver inside the vehicle but the victim died from their injuries.

County Road 6 is the current detour for Highway 12 and the road is handling much more traffic during the road construction project.

