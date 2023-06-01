MSP investigating deadly head-on crash on I-694 in Oakdale

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on I-694 near the Stillwater Boulevard exit just before 2:30 a.m.

OAKDALE, Minn. — Officials are investigating a deadly head-on crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 694 in Oakdale.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the Stillwater Boulevard exit. Traffic cameras showed a driver traveling on the I-694 in the wrong direction before striking another vehicle head-on.

It's unclear how many people are involved in the crash. Officials have closed the northbound lanes on I-694 near the crash while they investigate.

