MSP investigating deadly head-on crash on I-694 in Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. — Officials are investigating a deadly head-on crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 694 in Oakdale.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the Stillwater Boulevard exit. Traffic cameras showed a driver traveling on the I-694 in the wrong direction before striking another vehicle head-on.
It's unclear how many people are involved in the crash. Officials have closed the northbound lanes on I-694 near the crash while they investigate.
This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
