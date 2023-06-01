x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

MSP investigating deadly head-on crash on I-694 in Oakdale

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred on I-694 near the Stillwater Boulevard exit just before 2:30 a.m.
Credit: Minnesota Department of Transportation

OAKDALE, Minn. — Officials are investigating a deadly head-on crash early Thursday morning on Interstate 694 in Oakdale.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, the crash occurred just before 2:30 a.m. near the Stillwater Boulevard exit. Traffic cameras showed a driver traveling on the I-694 in the wrong direction before striking another vehicle head-on.

It's unclear how many people are involved in the crash. Officials have closed the northbound lanes on I-694 near the crash while they investigate.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

Four in custody after dangerous foot pursuit across I-394 in Golden Valley

Before You Leave, Check This Out