Minneapolis police open death investigation for 3-year-old boy

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis Police have opened an investigation into the death of a 3-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the 3500 block of 3rd Ave. S in the city's Powderhorn neighborhood around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday after getting reports that a child wasn't breathing.

Police say CPR was started on the child at the scene and he was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Hennepin County Medical Examiner will release the child's identity along with nature and cause of their death at a later date.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

