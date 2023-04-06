Death investigation launched after body found in South St. Paul

Police Chief Brian Wicke says the investigation has "some complexities" to it, and his department has asked the Minnesota BCA for help.

SOUTH ST PAUL, Minn. — Investigators are waiting on a medical examiner's report as they conduct a death investigation in connection with a body discovered inside a home in South St. Paul.

A Facebook post by the South St. Paul Police Department says squads responded to an address on the 300 block of 1st Ave. S. just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 5 on reports of a person dead inside the residence. Responding officers found a man deceased from what police are calling "unknown causes."

Police Chief Brian Wicke says agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) were called in to assist due to "some complexities" with the investigation. Wicke says the department is waiting on results from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office to determine the cause and manner of death. Those findings will determine the direction investigators take moving forward.

"There's some quasi-unusual circumstances to this death that could lead it to be criminal in nature," Chief Wicke shared. "At the same time it could be accidental in nature."

Police say at this time they don't believe there is any threat or danger to the public. Anyone who knows anything about the death or details surrounding it is asked to call South St. Paul police.

