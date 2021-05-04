Death of 'Miracle on Ice' skater Mark Pavelich ruled suicide

Pavelich died March 4 at the Eagle’s Healing Nest, where he was undergoing treatment as part of a civil commitment for allegedly assaulting his neighbor.

SAUK CENTRE, Minn. — A Minnesota medical examiner says last month's death of “Miracle on Ice” Olympic hockey player Mark Pavelich inside a treatment facility has been ruled a suicide.

The Midwest Medical Examiner’s Office in Anoka County says the 63-year-old Pavelich died of asphyxia. A report from the office says Pavelich was found with a plastic bag over his head.

Pavelich died March 4 at the Eagle’s Healing Nest in Sauk Centre, Minnesota, where he was undergoing treatment as part of a civil commitment for reportedly assaulting his neighbor in August 2019. He was charged with felony assault, but Judge Michael Cuzzo found he was incompetent to stand trial.

"He lacks the ability to rationally consult with counsel, is incapable of understanding the proceedings, and is incapable of participating in the defense due to mental illness or deficiency," Cuzzo's order said, according to the Associated Press.

Following the alleged assault, Pavelich’s sister called the violent act uncharacteristic, and said it may be related to head injuries suffered on the ice during a long career that included time in the National Hockey League.

An obituary in the Star Tribune recalls how Pavelich assisted on Mike Eruzione’s winning goal against the heavily favored Soviet Union in the 1980 Olympics, a game that earned the moniker "Miracle on Ice." That U.S. team went on to win the gold medal.

"We hope he is remembered for his style of hockey, and that it is emulated at all levels," reads the tribute to Pavelich. "Not a style of fights or big hits, but of stick handling, finesse and passing. Those skills, however, did not insulate Mark from the physical style of hockey, suffering several serious head injuries during his playing career."

The obituary also notes Pavelich's love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing, and his beloved dogs.