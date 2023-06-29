Missing Rochester woman's ID found in submerged vehicle

The Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner is still working to officially identify the body.

ROCHESTER, Minn. — On Thursday, Rochester Police Department confirmed to NBC affiliate KTTC that officers located the ID of a missing Rochester woman in a vehicle found submerged in a pond Wednesday afternoon.

According to KTTC, the ID belonged to Jodi Boeckermann, who was first reported missing in Nov. 2021.

Rochester police reported finding a deceased person in the vehicle on June 28, but the body has not been positively identified yet, by the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office.

The car, a Pontiac Grand Am, was also confirmed to be Boeckermann's, according to KTTC.

Officers responded to the scene this week after receiving a report of a vehicle in a retention pond near the 4000 block of 19th Street NW, according to the department. Responding officers said it looked like the vehicle had been there for some time and only became visible because of dry conditions and a low water level.

Rochester Police and the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Officer are working together to officially identify the female and determine her cause of death.

This is a developing story. KARE 11 will provide more details as new information becomes available.

