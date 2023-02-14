DEED Commissioner leaving for top job at Star Tribune

Steve Grove was appointed Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) at the start of 2019.

ST PAUL, Minn. — A high-profile member of Governor Tim Walz's cabinet is leaving to become the new publisher and CEO of the Star Tribune.

Steve Grove was appointed Commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) in January 2019. He helped steer the state's economy and business interests through the COVID pandemic, and contributed to a record-low unemployment rate.

Governor Walz thanked Grove Tuesday for his service and leadership through the pandemic.

"Commissioner Grove has truly exemplified what it means to be a public servant and advocate for the state of Minnesota," said Gov. Walz in a news release. "He led Minnesota's workers and businesses through the COVID-19 pandemic, made Minnesota's economy one of the strongest in the country, and promoted Minnesota as a player on the global stage. Commissioner Grove has been key in growing Minnesota's strong, vibrant, and diverse economy. Through his work with the Council on Economic Expansion, he has created a roadmap to guide the state's work for years to come. Commissioner Grove's leadership and expertise has left a lasting impact on our state."

Grove is originally from Northfield, and later went to school at Claremont McKenna College and Harvard. He was an executive at Google for 12 years, according to DEED's website.

Grove moved to Minneapolis from Silicon Valley in 2018.

He has been a member of the Walz cabinet since the governor's first term began.