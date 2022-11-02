Deer River woman pleads guilty to second-degree murder

In July 2022, 42-year-old Crystal Wilson allegedly stabbed a man inside of his camper and then set it on fire before fleeing the scene.

BALL CLUB, Minn. — A Deer River woman has entered a guilty plea on charges related to the death of a man found in a burning camper in northern Minnesota in July.

According to documents obtained from the courts, 42-year-old Crystal Wilson pleaded guilty on Monday to charges of second-degree intentional murder and first-degree felony arson after prosecutors she stabbed a man and then lit his camper on fire in Ball Club, Minnesota.

On Monday, Wilson admitted to the crimes occurring over the night of July 17, 2022 leading into July 18, 2022.

According to a criminal complaint, bystanders recounted the man needing to be dragged out of his camper while on fire by neighbors; he suffered severe burns and puncture wounds all over his body.

Following her arrest, Wilson admitted to police she was in the victim's camper and thought he was going to attack her, so she stabbed him multiple times. During the interview with police, she described a "surreal" feeling and at one point "thought she was burning a witch," while she was igniting the flames that eventually caused serious damage to the camper.

Wilson faces up to 448 months in prison with guilty pleas to both charges. Her sentencing hearing is set for Jan. 20, 2023.

