Delta flight makes emergency landing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn — Officials at Rochester International Airport have confirmed that a pilots of a Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing there Thursday morning.
Airport officials say a SkyWest CRJ900 aircraft operating for Delta with 39 passengers and 4 crew members aboard declared an emergency shortly after 7 a.m. and requested to land. The plane had taken off from St. Louis at 5:58 a.m. and was scheduled for Minneapolis.
Emergency responders scrambled to the scene, but according to a Twitter post the plane landed without incident around 7:20 a.m. No one aboard the aircraft needed medical attention.
At this point it is unclear what forced the emergency landing.
