Delta flight makes emergency landing in Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn — Officials at Rochester International Airport have confirmed that a pilots of a Delta Air Lines flight made an emergency landing there Thursday morning.

Airport officials say a SkyWest CRJ900 aircraft operating for Delta with 39 passengers and 4 crew members aboard declared an emergency shortly after 7 a.m. and requested to land. The plane had taken off from St. Louis at 5:58 a.m. and was scheduled for Minneapolis.

Emergency responders scrambled to the scene, but according to a Twitter post the plane landed without incident around 7:20 a.m. No one aboard the aircraft needed medical attention.

At approx. 7:20 a.m. the aircraft landed safely and emergency personnel responded. 39 passengers and 4 crew onboard required no medical attention. Thank you to the responding agencies. (2/2) — Rochester Airport (@flyrst) October 22, 2020