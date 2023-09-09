Delta 'pauses' MSP to Maui route amid wildfires

The airline had announced the nonstop flight earlier this year.

MINNEAPOLIS — Delta Airlines has confirmed a 'pause' on its plans to launch a nonstop flight from the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport to the Maui Kahului Airport.

The news comes as the island continues to recover from a devastating wildfire earlier this summer.

“As communities in Maui rebuild, Delta has made the decision to pause some of our planned growth to Maui Kahului Airport (OGG) for the upcoming fall and winter seasons. Delta will, however, maintain our presence consistent with what we’ve flown recently to reinforce the ongoing recovery efforts.," said a spokesperson for the airline to KARE 11.

According to the airline, Delta plans to continue its growth efforts in Hawaii later on.

Delta will continue operating routes to Hawaii from Minneapolis to Honolulu, according to the travel website Thrifty Traveler.

