Delta pilots allege excessive flying schedules during the pandemic

After a tough couple of years Delta pilots are asking their airline to reconsider scheduling practices that allegedly result in abnormally long shifts.

Example video title will go here for this video

BLOOMINGTON, Minnesota — After two long years of flying as frontline workers and claiming they've endured long hours and abnormal shifts, Delta pilots are saying they've finally had enough.

Pilots from one of the country's largest airlines are planning to picket Thursday between 10 a.m. and 12 p.m. at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP).

According to the ALPA, the union representing all 13,500 Delta pilots, members are currently in negotiations with the airline for a new contract. Talks resumed in January after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic.

Union negotiators are forwarding schedule changes they say would alleviate pressure put on pilots "to ensure safe, reliable service for our customers." They claim forcing crews to work long hours or additional days to handle increasing passenger loads leaves "no room for error."

@Delta_Pilots picketed at @flySEA to demonstrate our frustration with @Delta about fatiguing schedules. Delta pilots demand the airline match the # of flights with current pilot staffing to ensure safe, reliable service for our customers. #DeltaPilots #ALPA #ScheduleWithSafety pic.twitter.com/e9p0w06ab5 — Delta Air Lines Pilots (@Delta_Pilots) April 19, 2022

"Too often we are being pushed to our limits as Delta tries to add back flying and capture revenue," insisted Delta pilot Captain Jason Ambrosi in a released statement. He adds that the goal Thursday is to tell management to listen to pilots and fix "fatiguing schedules."

Thursday marks the last of six protests where Delta pilots have picketed. Previous demonstrations were held in Atlanta, Los Angeles, Salt Lake City, Detroit and Seattle.

Watch more local news: