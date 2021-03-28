Demonstrators rally in Minneapolis ahead of Chauvin trial

With jury selection complete, the former MPD officer's murder trial is set to begin Monday.

MINNEAPOLIS — With the trial of Derek Chauvin set to begin Monday, demonstrators are rallying Sunday afternoon at the Hennepin County Government Center.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. The lengthy jury selection process for the trial finished last week, with 12 regular jurors, two alternates, and another temporary alternate chosen.

"We want to talk about the jury selection and how that plays a part in justice or injustice," organizers wrote in a Facebook event for Sunday's "All Eyez on Justice" rally. "Weigh in on how fair that process was."

The activists began marching around 3:15 p.m.

The trial will move into an opening statements phase on Monday morning. Judge Peter Cahill has said he expects the trial to last anywhere from two to four weeks, at least.

The rally isn't the only weekend event related to Chauvin's trial. The family of George Floyd and two national civil rights leaders will be gathering in Minneapolis Sunday night.