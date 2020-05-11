LIVE: Demonstrators rally in Minneapolis following election

Organizers said they planned to hold the rally regardless of the election's results to draw attention to issues like racism and use of force by police.

MINNEAPOLIS — Community activists and protest groups came together for a march through downtown Minneapolis on Wednesday evening, following Tuesday's historic election.

The rally and march began in the Cedar-Riverside neighborhood. Organizers said they planned to hold the rally regardless of the election's results, looking to draw attention to issues of racism, use of force by police, the COVID-19 pandemic, and the effect of the economic downturn on low-income Minnesotans and people of color.

"Regardless of who wins, candidates from both parties actively participate in the suppression of the people's voice and have done nothing to limit the power of the police to harass and brutalize us on the streets that we pay for," organizers said in a statement.

Minneapolis police said the march briefly blocked eastbound lanes of I-35W at one point, and later near 3rd and Cedar.

Group crossing over 35W obstructing all eastbound lanes of travel — Minneapolis Police (@MinneapolisPD) November 5, 2020

Members of the Twin Cities Coalition for Justice for Jamar were the among the main organizers, joined by a number of other groups and movements.

Quite a large group gearing up to hit the streets in Minneapolis. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/xQ6B4PUakE — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) November 5, 2020

Hundreds of people are gathering in Minneapolis for what some are referring to as an anti-Trump rally and mach as the nation waits for all votes to be counted. @kare11 pic.twitter.com/Z4yUqtb4aF — Deevon Rahming (@DeevonRahming) November 5, 2020