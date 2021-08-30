Denise Rosen, wife of former WCCO broadcaster Mark Rosen, dies after cancer battle

Rosen posted on social media that his wife did not "lose" her battle, but lived life to the fullest in the three years following her diagnosis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Denise Rose, wife of former WCCO Sports Director Mark Rosen, has passed away following a long battle with brain cancer.

Saying his heart is aching, Rosen posted on his Twitter account Monday that Denise passed away "peacefully" from Glioblatoma, an aggressive form of cancer that forms in the brain or spinal cord.

"She didn’t “lose” her battle with Brain Cancer, she lived her life to the fullest for the past 3 years," Rosen wrote. "My eternal thanks to the Givens Brain Tumor Center and the Little Hospice House. Love, Mark."

Rosen's post touched off an outpouring of support and love on social media, with everyone from media personalities and the Minnesota Vikings to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office and longtime viewers sending condolences.

Denise Rosen was diagnosed with Glioblastoma in July of 2018. Her husband stepped away from the anchor desk at WCCO in January of 2019 to spend more time with Denise and help with her care.