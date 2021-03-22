Dept. of Corrections investigating inmate death as possible homicide

The DOC says 56-year-old James Howard was found in his cell at MCF-Rush City with head and face injuries late Sunday night.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections is investigating at death at MCF-Rush City as a possible homicide after an inmate was found injured inside his cell.

According to a news release from the DOC, corrections officers were conducting regular rounds Sunday night when they found 56-year-old James Francis Howard in his cell around 11:30 p.m. with head and face injuries.

His cellmate, a 29-year-old man serving two sentences for assault that started on May 8, 2020, was taken into custody. According to the DOC, the two men were cellmates in a temporary housing unit and weren't actively enrolled in employment or programming.

The DOC says officers attempted to save Howard's life, but he was pronounced dead at 12:20 a.m.

Howard was serving a homicide sentence that began on September 17, 2012 with a possible release date in 2034. In 2011, James Howard, of Dalton, was indicted by an Otter Tail County grand jury on first and second-degree murder charges for attacking his 68-year-old mother, Barbara Howard, with a machete, according to the Associated Press.

The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office, and the DOC’s Office of Special Investigations are assisting the investigation.