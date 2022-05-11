U.S. Department of Interior release first part of Native American Boarding School investigation

According to initial analysis from the report, 19 Federal Indian Boarding Schools accounted for more than 500 child deaths.

ST PAUL, Minn. — "For more than a century, tens of thousands of indigenous children were taken from the community and forced into boarding schools run by the U.S. government," said U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland during a press conference Wednesday.

Haaland, and Assistant Secretary for Indian Affairs Bryan Newland, released the first part of the Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative, a comprehensive effort to address the troubled legacy of federal Indian boarding school policies.

"The consequences of the policies, including intergenerational trauma caused by forced family separation, inflicted on generations of children as young as 4 years old," she said.

It's a subject personal to many.

"When my maternal grandparents were only 8 years old, they were stolen from their families, cultures and communities, and forced to live in boarding schools until the age of 14," said Secretary Haaland.

In the early 19th and 20th centuries, the Federal Indian Boarding School system consisted of 408 federal schools across 37 states or then territories. The investigation identified marked or unmarked burial sites at approximately 53 different schools across the school system.

"Each of those children is a missing family member," she said.

The report also addresses the intergenerational trauma caused by school policies.

"Including cycles of violence and abuse, disappearance of indigenous people, premature deaths, poverty, loss of wealth, mental health and substance abuse," she said. "While generations of Indian, Native Hawaiian children entered these boarding schools, many died," said Newland.

With a $7 million investment from Congress through the fiscal year,

Haaland is hoping to continue digging into the past to identify the long-term and short-term effects on the American Indian, Alaska Native and Native Hawaiian communities.

"And the work we do with the initiative will have a transformational impact on those who follow," said Haaland.

According to initial analysis from the report, 19 Federal Indian Boarding Schools accounted for more than 500 child deaths.

As the investigation continues, the Department expects the number of recorded deaths to rise