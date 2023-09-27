BCA investigating after deputy shoots man in southwestern Minnesota

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Officials with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating after a deputy shot a man Wednesday in Granite Falls.
Details about the incident have not been released, but authorities say they believe the man will survive.
*This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
