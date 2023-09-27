BCA investigating after deputy shoots man in southwestern Minnesota

Details about the incident have not been released, but authorities say they believe the man will survive.

GRANITE FALLS, Minn. — Officials with the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) are investigating after a deputy shot a man Wednesday in Granite Falls.

Details about the incident have not been released, but authorities say they believe the man will survive.

We are responding to a use-of-force incident in Granite Falls. A deputy shot a man, who is expected to survive. More details to come. — Minnesota BCA (@MnDPS_BCA) September 28, 2023

*This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

MORE NEWS: Homicide suspect mistakenly released from prison arrested in Minnesota

MORE NEWS: Teen arrested in connection to shooting last month involving Minneapolis Police officer

MORE NEWS: Man dead after shooting in south Minneapolis

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+