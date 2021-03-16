Derek Chauvin Trial: Up to 33 people allowed in the courtroom, here's who they are

Thirty-three people can be in the courtroom at one time, but those people can rotate in and out during the trial.

MINNEAPOLIS — Opening statements in the Derek Chauvin trial are expected to start in less than two weeks.

Because of COVID concerns, only a limited number of people can be in the courtroom.

According to Hennepin County Courts, up to 33 people will be allowed in at a time.



The jury, which includes 12 jurors and two alternates, and 19 other people.



Here's who they are.



First, Judge Peter Cahill, who is presiding over the case.



Then the defendant, Derek Chauvin himself.



He will be allowed to have up to three legal representatives with him in the room.



Those representatives can rotate in and out, but only three people will be allowed in the courtroom at one time.

The prosecution team will also be allowed to have up to four members in the courtroom at a time.



Chauvin will be allowed to have one family member in the courtroom at a time.



The family of George Floyd will also be allowed to one representative in the room..



The court will have one clerk and one court reporter in the room.



The Hennepin County Sheriff's Office will also have two deputies providing security.



The media will be allowed to have up to two reporters in the room to observe the court proceedings.



Those reporters will rotate throughout the trial.



Court TV will also have a technician in the room to monitor the live video feed.



And lastly, when attorneys call witnesses to answer questions, those witnesses will be allowed in one at a time, the others will wait outside.

Here’s how the numbers break down:

-14 Jurors (12 jurors and 2 alternates)

-1 Judge

-1 Defendant

-3 Members of the Defense Team

-4 Members of the Prosecution Team

-1 Family Member on the Defendant’s Side

-1 Member of the George Floyd Family

-1 Court Clerk

-1 Court Reporter

-2 Hennepin County Deputies

-2 Media Representatives

-1 Court TV Technician

-1 Witness





The court has also set some strict rules for witnesses.

They will be sequestered, meaning they can't watch any part of the trial and they can't discuss it with any other witnesses.

Attorneys on both sides will also be required to submit a list of every witness they are planning to call in each day.