Derek Chauvin's tax evasion hearing postponed

Due to scheduling issues, Chauvin's hearing for nine counts of tax evasion was postponed until July 30.

Days after his sentencing for the murder of George Floyd, Derek Chauvin's latest hearing in a tax evasion case was postponed for scheduling issues.

Chauvin, who was sentenced to 22.5 years for the May 2020 murder of George Floyd less than a week ago, faces nine counts of tax evasion. His now ex-wife faces the same number of charges.

At Chauvin's Wednesday morning hearing, the court was told that Chauvin's case worker was not previously notified about the appearance. Chauvin and his ex-wife are now scheduled to appear for the rescheduled omnibus hearing on July 30 at 1 p.m.

The Associated Press reports that Chauvin and Kellie Chauvin each face six counts of aiding and abetting filing false or fraudulent tax returns in the state of Minnesota and three counts of aiding and abetting failing to file state tax returns.

Prosecutors accused Derek Chauvin of failing to report significant income from off-duty work, and Kellie Chauvin from her real estate and photography businesses.

Complaints filed last year allege that from 2014 through 2019, the couple underreported their joint income by $464,433. In the complaints, prosecutors alleged that the couple owes nearly $38,000 to the state of Minnesota.

The Chauvins are also accused of failing to pay the correct sales taxes on a just over $100,000 BMW. Kellie Chauvin reportedly told investigators that the couple changed their residency to Florida, where they had owned a home, as it was cheaper to register a car.