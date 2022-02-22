Family to honor 15-year-old Deshaun Hill at memorial service Tuesday

The 15-year-old student athlete passed away on Feb. 10 after being shot in north Minneapolis.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on Feb. 18, 2022.

Deshaun Hill's family is holding a memorial service for the 15-year-old victim of gun violence in downtown Minneapolis on Tuesday.

The service will be held at North Central University starting at 2 p.m.

Hill, a sophomore and star athlete at North High School, was shot near Penn Avenue North and Golden Valley Road in north Minneapolis while on his way to catch a bus back on Feb. 9. He passed away the next day.

Beloved by friends and family, the North High community packed the school gym to honor Hill on Feb. 12.

"He didn't play fight, like he didn't like arguing, he was so quiet and his smile was so big," said Javayaa Puckett, a childhood friend. "All he was worried about was where his future was going to go."

"When I tell you [his family] instilled in him everything that we are told to instill in our children, they did," said North High principal Mauri Friestleben.

On Feb. 16, Minneapolis police confirmed they made an arrest in connection to Hill's death but didn't release any details due to the ongoing investigation.

Following news of the arrest, Hill's mom Tuesday Sheppard said the update didn't bring her much comfort because "it won't bring Deshaun back." She said police informed her of the arrest in a phone call and she has "no idea who it's going to be."

A GoFundMe to support Hill's family, which had an original goal of $12,000, has received more than $68,000 in donations as of Tuesday morning.

