DFL lawmakers discuss possibility of legalizing cannabis

Minnesota DFL lawmakers and advocates spoke at a news conference Tuesday in Minneapolis to discuss the sale of THC hemp-derived products.

MINNEAPOLIS — The July 1 Minnesota law legalizing edibles and beverages with hemp-derived THC has been on the books for just five days, and it's just the beginning.

"The door is opened and consumers have the products that contain THC that many of them prefer to consume. I don't think we're going to go backwards despite comments from the press from some Republican leaders. Minnesota favors this change," said Ryan Winkler, Minnesota's DFL House Majority Leader.

DFL Rep. Heather Edelson says, "I will say that this law makes it clear what is illegal and legal. I think that is a help for the state of Minnesota.

A Minnesota minority hemp producer also spoke to the benefits of growing products in the state.

"It's a step forward to provide craft quality ingredients for brewers and growers in the state and can only benefit the farming economy. It can only help us improve the quality of products that are out," said Angela Dawson, co-founder of the Forty Acre Cooperative.

DFL lawmakers are still planning to move forward with their efforts on the legalization of cannabis.

DFL Rep. Jess Hanson said, "Our model was built by and for Minnesotans. We stand with the cannabis consumers and supporters in Minnesota on our mission to legalize cannabis and create a regulated market."

Some Minnesota Republicans have expressed support for legalization of marijuana, but party leadership in both the House and Senate have opposed it.

