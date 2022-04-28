Over 90 restaurants have committed to donating a portion of their sales to the Aliveness Project!

MINNEAPOLIS — The Aliveness Project will host the 28th annual Dining Out For Life on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at over 90 participating restaurants. Locations are throughout the Twin Cities metro area, Duluth, Shakopee and Mankato. Each restaurant donates a minimum of 20% of their sales that day to help people living with HIV in Minnesota.

The Aliveness Project is a community drop-in center located in south Minneapolis that provides hot meals, food shelf service, integrative therapies, and other services to individuals living with HIV and their families.

Local Drag Host Nina DiAngelo will return as Celebrity Spokesperson and will be joined by KARE11’s Rena Sarigianopoulos and Alicia Lewis.

A list of participating restaurants is available online. Be sure to make early reservations to ensure your spot!

Dining Out For Life is an international event benefiting 50 local HIV service organizations partnering with 2,400+ restaurants, 4,100+ volunteers, and 300,000+ diners to raise over $4.5 million for people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States and Canada.

“Dining Out For Life is a fun, easy way to make a difference for Minnesotans living with HIV,” said Communications & Events Manager Dylan Boyer, “After two difficult years of COVID-19, we are excited to have even more diners and volunteers planning to participate during breakfast, lunch, and dinner on April 28”