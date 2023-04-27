Grab a few friends and dine out at one of the 90 participating restaurants donating a portion of that day’s sales to support people living with HIV/AIDS.

Dining Out For Life is back for the 29th year on Thursday, April 27, 2023! Over 90 participating restaurants will donate at least 20% of their sales to The Aliveness Project to help people living with HIV in Minnesota.

The Aliveness Project is a Minnesota nonprofit organization and community center accessed by over 1,900 people annually. It facilitates community building, offers nutrition and wellness services and links members to resources to lead healthy, self-directed lives. The Aliveness Project provides on-site meals, food shelves, integrative therapies, nutrition counseling, case management and vital other services for individuals living with HIV throughout Minnesota.

“Dining Out For Life is an event we participate in every year because it is fun, easy, and organized," said BRASA's Director of Hospitality and Communications Darrell Adams. "Dining Out For Life and The Aliveness Project do all the legwork, and they certainly follow through. The great turnout is all due to their amazing team, and we are certainly busy at all our locations because of their efforts. We are excited to be a part of this organization’s growth and can’t wait to see what happens this year.”

Here is a list of restaurants and locations throughout the Twin Cities Metro Area, Duluth, Shakopee, and Mankato taking part in Dining Out for Life.

See here for a map of all the participating restaurants.

Dining Out For Life is an international event benefiting 50 local HIV service organizations partnering with 2,400+ restaurants, 4,100+ volunteers, and 300,000+ diners to raise over $4.5 million for people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States and Canada.

KARE 11 is a proud sponsor of Dining Out For Life Minnesota.

To learn more about getting involved locally, visit Dining Out for Life MN's webpage.

