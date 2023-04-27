MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: The video above first aired on April 28, 2022.
Dining Out For Life is back for the 29th year on Thursday, April 27, 2023! Over 90 participating restaurants will donate at least 20% of their sales to The Aliveness Project to help people living with HIV in Minnesota.
The Aliveness Project is a Minnesota nonprofit organization and community center accessed by over 1,900 people annually. It facilitates community building, offers nutrition and wellness services and links members to resources to lead healthy, self-directed lives. The Aliveness Project provides on-site meals, food shelves, integrative therapies, nutrition counseling, case management and vital other services for individuals living with HIV throughout Minnesota.
“Dining Out For Life is an event we participate in every year because it is fun, easy, and organized," said BRASA's Director of Hospitality and Communications Darrell Adams. "Dining Out For Life and The Aliveness Project do all the legwork, and they certainly follow through. The great turnout is all due to their amazing team, and we are certainly busy at all our locations because of their efforts. We are excited to be a part of this organization’s growth and can’t wait to see what happens this year.”
Here is a list of restaurants and locations throughout the Twin Cities Metro Area, Duluth, Shakopee, and Mankato taking part in Dining Out for Life.
1428 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
1333 Nicollet Mall, Minneapolis, MN,
100% of proceeds donated
169 Victoria Street, Saint Paul, MN
100% of proceeds donated
4002 Minnehaha Ave, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
515 South Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
507 1st Avenue Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
1424 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
1428 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
830 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
100% of proceeds donated
1565 Cliff Road, Eagan, MN
50% of proceeds donated
5401 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
50% of proceeds donated
Jakeeno's Pizza & Pasta4367 Thomas Ave N, Minneapolis, MN
50% of proceeds donated
Kingfield, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
Uptown Lobby at Granada Theater
3022 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
Creekside Supper Club & Lounge
4820 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
3700 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
3555 Chicago Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
4244 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
16 South 6th Street, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
2940 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
Northbound Smokehouse & Brewpub
2716 East 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
119 North 4th Street, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
11 East Superior Street, Duluth, MN
35% of proceeds donated
2200 East Franklin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
3200 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
5557 Xerxes Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
Sawatdee & Zushiya of Maple Grove
7885 Main Street, Maple Grove, MN
35% of proceeds donated
486 Robert Street North, St Paul, MN
35% of proceeds donated
607 South Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
603 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
2610 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
2551 Lyndale Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
1517 East 35th Street, Minneapolis, MN
35% of proceeds donated
1024 East 38th Street, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
338 1st Avenue East, Shakopee, MN
25% of proceeds donated
2516 Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
2260 Como Avenue, Saint Paul, MN
25% of proceeds donated
990 Northeast Central Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
3752 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
2730 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
1832 West Michigan Street, Duluth, MN 55806
25% of proceeds donated
5800 Cedar Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
6241 Douglas Court North, Champlin, MN
25% of proceeds donated
1741 South Robert Street, Saint Paul, MN
25% of proceeds donated
2289 Minnehaha Avenue East, Maplewood, MN
25% of proceeds donated
400 Penn Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
Elsie's Restaurant, Bar, and Bowling Center
729 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
301 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
3906 Excelsior Boulevard, St. Louis Park, MN
25% of proceeds donated
1600 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
5411 Penn Ave S, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
3510 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
812 West 46th Street, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
777 Grand Avenue, Saint Paul, MN
25% of proceeds donated
600 East Hennepin Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
25% of proceeds donated
1414 Quincy Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
2412 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
2412 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
Backstory Coffee Roasters West Side- STP
432 Wabasha Street South, Saint Paul, MN
20% of proceeds donated
Backstory Coffee Roasters West Side-MPLS
528 North Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
515 Washington Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
3126 West Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
498 Selby Avenue, Saint Paul, MN
20% of proceeds donated
5377 W 16th St, St. Louis Park, MN
20% of proceeds donated
253 West Kellogg Boulevard, Saint Paul, MN
20% of proceeds donated
2805 Hamline Avenue North, Roseville, MN
20% of proceeds donated
96 Broadway Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
3008 Hennepin Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN,
20% of proceeds donated
1203 Southview Boulevard, South St Paul, MN 55075
20% of proceeds donated
140 Judd Street, Marine on Saint Croix, MN
20% of proceeds donated
920 East Lake Street, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
791 Raymond Avenue, Saint Paul, MN
20% of proceeds donated
1 South Leech Street, Saint Paul, MN
20% of proceeds donated
3758 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
3440 Bloomington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
3753 Nicollet Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
3401 Louisiana Avenue South, St. Louis Park, MN
20% of proceeds donated
500 South Front Street, Mankato, MN
20% of proceeds donated
2124 Marshall Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
2706 Lowry Avenue North, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
1414 Quincy Street Northeast, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
3801 Minnesota Drive, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
305 South Washington Avenue, Minneapolis, MN
20% of proceeds donated
See here for a map of all the participating restaurants.
Dining Out For Life is an international event benefiting 50 local HIV service organizations partnering with 2,400+ restaurants, 4,100+ volunteers, and 300,000+ diners to raise over $4.5 million for people living with HIV/AIDS in the United States and Canada.
KARE 11 is a proud sponsor of Dining Out For Life Minnesota.
To learn more about getting involved locally, visit Dining Out for Life MN's webpage.
