Dinkytown apartment fire causes resident displacements

MINNEAPOLIS — A fire in a University of Minnesota housing complex has led to the displacement of more than 30 residents.
The Minneapolis Fire Department said fire crews laid several lines and utilized aerial ladder water towers to extinguish the fire.
All residents of the building, on the 1000 block of University Ave. SE, were evacuated from the building, according to the department.
The fire began in a dumpster before spreading up and into the top of the building, according to a release from the MFD.
Red Cross wasn't needed for the tenants, according to the release.
The cause of the fire is under investigation and the apartment has been released to the building owner.
Watch more local news:
Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:
WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+
Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota.
- Add KARE 11+ on Roku here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Roku Channel Store.
- Add KARE 11+ on Fire TV here or by searching for KARE 11 in the Amazon App Store.
- Learn more about the KARE 11+ app for Apple TV in the Apple App Store.
- Learn more about KARE 11+ here.