Dinkytown apartment fire causes resident displacements

MINNEAPOLIS — A fire in a University of Minnesota housing complex has led to the displacement of more than 30 residents.

The Minneapolis Fire Department said fire crews laid several lines and utilized aerial ladder water towers to extinguish the fire.

All residents of the building, on the 1000 block of University Ave. SE, were evacuated from the building, according to the department.

Fire crews have transitioned to an interior fire attack to do some overhaul and recon of the 3rd floor front half of the building to extinguish the remaining fire in attic space. There is a partial roof collapse to the rear half of the building. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) July 1, 2023

The fire began in a dumpster before spreading up and into the top of the building, according to a release from the MFD.

Red Cross wasn't needed for the tenants, according to the release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation and the apartment has been released to the building owner.

