Dinkytown sees increased police presence during graduation weekend

MINNEAPOLIS — It's a weekend for thousands of graduates that's been years in the making.

"We're celebrating our law school graduation," said Eric Locker.

"It's been fun to see like everyone has their families in town," said Val Perkins, a student at the University.

Graduation season at the University of Minnesota is sparking celebrations and more foot traffic on and off campus.

"It's been busy as it always is in Dinkytown," said Caleb Nigrin, another student.

"We had parking arrangements as of like Thursday because we knew that undergrad commencement is also today so we were like we're not moving our cars as soon as like Friday morning," said Locker.

They aren't the only ones making arrangements to navigate the influx of people in Dinkytown as law enforcement bolsters their presence.

"Yeah, police have been out here, we see way more of those little light stations that they have everywhere," said Locker.

HCSO deputies and detectives have been around the U of M campus and Dinkytown doing high visibility patrols last night and tonight to support the @UMNpublicsafety and @MinneapolisPD in keeping everyone safe during commencement weekend. pic.twitter.com/AwSFK02X6p — Hennepin Sheriff (@HennepinSheriff) May 14, 2023

The move comes after the last two weekends in Dinkytown have been met with assaults and reports of gunfire.

"I think it's a neighborhood where if you're prepared you can still walk around," said Perkins.

For these grads, it's also a neighborhood where the best of memories have been made.

"I've made like some of my most lifelong friends here," said Locker.

Leading to more fulfilling days ahead.

"I am excited to have my own place as well, that will be really nice to be able to decorate a house that's maybe not falling apart," said Shelby Lauzon.

But in the meantime, the celebrations must go on.

"No question, we're going out tonight," said Locker.

Minneapolis Police say they are working with officers from several jurisdictions, many of them working overtime to ensure safety in the area for the rest of the weekend.

