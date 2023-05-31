DNR announces 10th annual no-registration weekend for ATV riders in June

On June 10 and 11, ATV riders can enjoy more than 3,000 miles of public, state-managed trails for free.

MINNEAPOLIS — ATV enthusiasts eager to hit the trails in the coming weeks happen to be in luck.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources released a statement Wednesday saying every all-terrain vehicle registered for private or agricultural use in the state won't have to pay a registration fee to ride public trails on June 10 and 11.

The agency says it's the 10th year in a row the state has been able to provide free access to more than 3,000 miles of state forest trails.

“We see this weekend as a great opportunity to showcase the wide variety of state and grant-in-aid trails across Minnesota,” said Joe Unger, off-highway vehicle program consultant.

Minnesotans are required to pay $60 for a three-year registration outside of the free weekend, while out-of-state visitors are required to pay $21 annually for a nonresident pass.

“There are many privately registered ATVs across the state, and during this weekend, those riders can try motorized state and GIA trails without registration. We hope they have a great experience and decide to register their equipment so they can ride the trails regularly.”

The DNR recommends these trails for those new to Minnesota:

The Iron Range Off-Highway Vehicle State Recreation Area, a 1,200-acre OHV park in Gilbert, with 36 miles of scenic trails for riders of all abilities.





The 100-mile trail system in Nemadji State Forest, which connects to the Matthew Lourey State Trail and the Gandy Dancer Trail for more riding opportunities.





The 29-mile Spider Lake trail system in the Foot Hills State Forest, where riders will curve around lakes and ponds, go up and down a variety of hills, and view overlooks from the ridges throughout the forest.





The 200-mile Northwoods Regional Trail System in Aitkin and Itasca Counties, where riders will use the Soo Line Trail to connect to great communities and trail loops.

ATV safety training, which is offered by the DNR, is recommended for all riders, but it is required for those born after July 1, 1987.

For more information about trail conditions and upcoming trainings, visit the DNR's website.

