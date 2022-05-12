Baby fox dies after testing positive for bird flu in Minnesota

The young fox was found in Anoka County and died, as did two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada who tested positive for the avian flu last week.

Example video title will go here for this video

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's Note: The video above originally aired on KARE 11 on April 20, 2022.

A baby fox has tested positive for the bird flu in Minnesota, the first confirmed case in a wild mammal in the state, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR).

The young fox, commonly known as a kit, was found in Anoka County and died, as did two red fox kits in Ontario, Canada who tested positive for the avian flu last week. Those two were the first reported cases in a wild mammal in North America, according to the DNR.

The University of Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory alerted the DNR, which is entrusted with monitoring the health of the state’s wildlife population. The National Veterinary Services Laboratory later confirmed the kit's positive test earlier this week.

The DNR routinely responds to reports of sick wildlife and conducts testing for many wildlife diseases. It will now add avian influenza to the routine screening process when foxes with neurological symptoms are submitted to the Minnesota Veterinary Diagnostic Laboratory.

This year’s bird flu strain is more aggressive and has caused more deaths in domestic poultry and wild birds than the previous strain in 2015.

“Testing in Minnesota has confirmed HPAI in nearly 200 wild birds, including 19 species of birds, primarily waterfowl and raptors,” said Michelle Carstensen, the DNR’s wildlife health program supervisor.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other health officials have said the risk to the public remains low.

“The best advice we have for Minnesotans is to avoid contact with wildlife that appear sick or injured and contact your health care provider if you are bitten or have other close contact with wildlife,” said Dr. Joni Scheftel, Minnesota Department of Health public health veterinarian.

Watch more local news: