MN DNR fighting active wildfire south of Ely

ELY, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is combating an active wildfire that began on state lands.
The fire is estimated to be 10 to 15 acres in size, according to the U.S. Forest Service-Superior National Forest.
The Forest Service is assisting the DNR in its fire response.
The Minnesota Incident Command System says all aircraft that were initially combatting the blaze have been released and firefighters will continue to patrol and monitor the fires from the ground.
Earlier on Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a Red Flag Warning for several counties across northwest, west and central Minnesota.
