DNR: No warnings, no second chances if you boat and drink on 4th of July

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says in more than half the boating fatalities in the state, alcohol is the main factor.

We are just hours away from the start of the Fourth of July holiday weekend and there's a warning from state officials - there will be no second chances if you're caught drinking and boating.

It's part of a three-day, national campaign called Operation Dry Water.

Operation Dry Water coincides with the days leading up to the Fourth of July because waterways are particularly busy and boating while intoxicated-related injuries and deaths tend to spike during this holiday period.

The reason many boating accidents turn fatal is that people who fall overboard weren’t wearing a life jacket.

"It doesn’t matter the badge on our uniform, our approach is the same," said DNR Conservation Officer Adam Block. "We have zero tolerance for people operating boats or vehicles under the influence."

The penalties associated with boating under the influence have never been higher, particularly in Minnesota, which has some of the nation’s strongest laws. People convicted of drinking and driving – whether they’re driving a boat, motor vehicle, or recreational vehicle – lose their privilege to operate any of them.

"The bottom line is this, drunk boating is drunk driving," said Block.

This year, the agencies will have extra help on the water, partnering for the first time with Hennepin EMS.

During the summer months, boaters will notice paramedics riding on boats with deputies. This time-saving partnership will help deputies focus on incident response, while paramedics can focus on patient care.

They're specially trained for many of the common emergencies seen out on the water, including lacerations, burns, dehydration, and in the most serious situations – major trauma, cardiac arrest, and drowning

"When we're out on the water, the paramedics can't get to us, but if they're with us, it's been a great partnership," said Rick Walden with the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office. "It’s really a good thing for us to have them and their equipment and their knowledge."

The Fourth of July can be a fun time of the year, but it comes with a very clear message and very real consequences that should be sobering for everyone.

"I lost my daughter Jordan to an impaired driver," said Trish Wehling. Jordan was just 18 years old when she was killed 10 years ago. Wehling is now on a mission to make sure everyone stays safe whether on the roads or on the water.

"Please make the decision to stay sober and to have a sober ride," said Wehling. "Why risk it, why?"