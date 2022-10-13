DNR responds to drought conditions

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it will take steps in dealing with these conditions as outlined in the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan.

MINNESOTA, USA — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says it is carefully monitoring and responding to the extreme drought conditions throughout the state.

The past two weeks were the first time the state has experienced drought this year. Over 40% of Minnesota is, "experiencing abnormally dry conditions," with 24% of the state in moderate drought, according to a press release. Around 8% of the state is in severe drought and 4% of the state is classified as extreme.

“Precipitation deficits in fall and leading through the winter can often dictate drought conditions leading into the spring,” said Meteorologist-in-charge with NOAA/National Weather Service in Chanhassen Dan Hawblitzel. “That was the case for the 2021 drought and it is possible these deficits in late 2022 will persist into 2023.”

DNR is using the Minnesota Statewide Drought Plan in taking the next steps to handle the current situation. This includes the following:

Notifying the Statewide Drought Task Force of drought conditions

Updating the drought page of the DNR website

Notifying public water suppliers in the watersheds of the conditions, encouraging them to implement demand reduction and water conservation measures

This plan of action comes as the National Weather Service issues a Red Flag Warning, or an extreme fire risk advisory, for 13 Minnesota counties. The DNR is warning all residents in these counties and other drought-ridden areas to operate certain equipment with caution.

For more information on the drought in Minnesota, you can visit the DNR website to sign up to receive drought-related notifications.

Watch more local news: