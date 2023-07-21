DNR: St. Croix Watershed now in drought warning phase

Affected communities are directed to implement water use restrictions.

ANDOVER, Minn. — At first glance visiting Andover, the grass looks green. However, natural resources technician Kameron Kytonen says recent rain provided some bursts of green but drought is otherwise a noticeable issue, especially in areas with fine sandy soil.

"In Andover, we're part of the Anoka Sand Planes so we have a lot of dry sandy soils," Kytonen said. "That also makes the drought even more impactful for different types of vegetation: trees, turf grass."

The entire state is experiencing at least some level of drought. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, portions of Anoka County are now under extreme drought. As are parts of seven other Minnesota counties, including areas near St. Cloud and Rochester.

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources also sent out a release Friday alerting communities under the St. Croix Watershed they're no longer under a drought watch but rather a drought warning response phase.

Affected areas include all or part of Anoka, Aitkin, Carlton, Chisago, Isanti, Kanabec, Mille Lacs, Pine, Ramsey, and Washington counties.

The DNR said public water suppliers in these areas must now implement water restrictions.

In Andover, there's already no watering between noon and six p.m. and neighbors trade-off with their watering.

"If the state comes out with more restrictive regulations on water usage the city will react accordingly," Kytonen told KARE 11 shortly before the DNR released its directive.

The DNR also said suspensions of "surface water appropriation permits" in watersheds experiencing continued minimum stream flows will begin Sunday.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office recommends community take care in the extreme heat by drinking plenty of water. Individuals who don't feel well or are concerned for anyone else's health are encouraged to call 911.

"We encourage people also to look at alternative sustainable landscaping approaches instead of your typical turf grass," Kytonen said. "Looking at native grasses, wildflowers, trees and shrubs, that will lower the amount of water usage you're going to need for your yard."

