DNR urges snowmobile safety to riders

ST PAUL, Minn. — With the long weekend coming up more people are looking to fun winter activities like snowmobiling, which comes with safety concerns.

Minnesota Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has released some safety and guidelines tips for those looking to hit the slopes:

Stay on marked trails. Make sure to check trail conditions on the DNR website before going out to ride

Make sure to check trail conditions on the DNR website before going out to ride Don’t ride impaired. Drinking and riding is the primary cause of snowmobile crashes

Drinking and riding is the primary cause of snowmobile crashes. Watch your speed and stay to the right. Make sure you don't drive too fast and slow down and stay to the right side when you encounter another snowmobile

Make sure you don't drive too fast and slow down and stay to the right side when you encounter another snowmobile Be careful on the ice. There must be at least five to seven inches of new ice for it to be safe to ride on, so make sure to check ice thickness prior to riding.

There must be at least five to seven inches of new ice for it to be safe to ride on, so make sure to check ice thickness prior to riding. Take a snowmobile safety course. Anyone born after 1976 is required to take a course, and it is recommended for anyone interested in operating a snowmobile.

This snowmobile season has already had six deaths rider deaths (according to preliminary reports), which is more than the entirety of the 2021-2022 season, the DNR stated in a press release. This includes a 55-year-old Twin Cities woman who was found dead after a snowmobile accident in Morcom Township.

For more information and safety tips, you can visit the DNR website.

