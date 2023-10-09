DOC moves to improve water quality at prison facilities

The plan comes after inmate complaints about water quality at both the Stillwater and Lino Lakes Correctional Facilities.

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Minnesota Department of Corrections (DOC) is moving ahead with what it calls a "comprehensive plan" to address water quality issues at prisons across the state system.

Questions about the safety of water were recently raised at the Stillwater facility, when inmates refused to return to their cells over allegedly unsafe drinking water and lack of air conditioning during a summer heat wave. The DOC says Commissioner Paul Schnell asked the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) to conduct comprehensive water testing at the Stillwater prison.

MDH staff collected samples from 81 tap water sites at Stillwater, including faucets in living units, the kitchen, programming areas and a number of staff areas. While a complete report has yet to be completed, DOC says preliminary results indicate no immediate risk associated with the facility’s drinking water.

While previous monthly water testing indicated no health risk from the MCF-Stillwater drinking water, Schnell's objective in ordering new testing is to assure both staff and the incarcerated population that the water is safe. DOC says this level of water analysis has not happened in the past, and doing so exceeds federal and state requirements.

"Safe water is essential to the health and well-being of our staff and people we serve,” said DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell. “We are prioritizing the development and implementation of comprehensive water management plans for all Department of Corrections’ facilities.”

The correctional facility at Stillwater is not the only one where questions are being raised. Recent routine sampling at the medium-security facility in Lino Lakes showed lead levels from three of 10 faucets tested exceeded EPA action levels for lead. DOC says the three sampling sites in question are bathrooms in programming buildings, not in living areas or staff break areas.

Health officials say while lead levels are below those that would indicate an immediate health concern, consumption of lead at any level should be avoided. As a precaution, the DOC will provide bottled water for staff and residents while a more comprehensive round of testing takes place.

The first shipment of bottled water is expected to arrive at the Lino Lakes facility Wednesday evening.

KARE 11 received two messages on Tuesday from partners of inmates incarcerated at Lino Lakes, reporting concerns about lead levels in the facility's water supply.

Commissioner Schnell says aging infrastructure in prisons across the state is an issue that needs both recognition and investment. As part of the department's comprehensive water management plan, he has ordered the following actions.

Develop, implement and initiate a comprehensive water testing protocol to be done at all DOC correctional facilities within the next 45 days.

Implement the contracting procedure to hire a qualified contractor within 4 weeks to develop a water management plan for each DOC correctional facility starting with MCF-Lino Lakes and Stillwater.

Post the Minnesota Department of Health Consumer Confidence Reports pertaining to water quality for each DOC correctional facility on the DOC’s public website on or before the end of the day on Sept. 20.

Establish, recruit and hire an Industrial Hygienist position to give exclusively focus on water, air and other environmental health concerns.

