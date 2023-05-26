x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Duluth Fire Department rescues dog that fell into Lake Superior

The dog, named Wim, was pulled from the water by Duluth's Marine 1 rescue team after falling nearly 30 feet.
Credit: Duluth Fire Department
Dog rescued after falling into Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department sprung into action Thursday after a pup took an accidental plunge into Lake Superior.

In a Facebook post, the department shared a video of a crew rescuing the dog, named Wim, who fell about 30 feet off a cliff into the water on May 25.

Wim's doggie paddle didn't stand much of a chance – the department said he couldn't get back up the hill and the waves "continuously" pushed him into the rocks.

Luckily, the DFD's Marine 1 unit was able to reach Wim, deploy a swimmer and get the soaked canine onto a rescue jetski.

Related Articles

Watch more local news:

Watch the latest local news from the Twin Cities and across Minnesota in our YouTube playlist:

WATCH MORE ON KARE 11+

Download the free KARE 11+ app for Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV and other smart TV platforms to watch more from KARE 11 anytime! The KARE 11+ app includes live streams of all of KARE 11's newscasts. You'll also find on-demand replays of newscasts; the latest from KARE 11 Investigates, Breaking the News and the Land of 10,000 Stories; exclusive programs like Verify and HeartThreads; and Minnesota sports talk from our partners at Locked On Minnesota. 

More Videos

In Other News

KARE 11 News Now - May 26, 2023

Before You Leave, Check This Out