Duluth Fire Department rescues dog that fell into Lake Superior

DULUTH, Minn. — The Duluth Fire Department sprung into action Thursday after a pup took an accidental plunge into Lake Superior.
In a Facebook post, the department shared a video of a crew rescuing the dog, named Wim, who fell about 30 feet off a cliff into the water on May 25.
Wim's doggie paddle didn't stand much of a chance – the department said he couldn't get back up the hill and the waves "continuously" pushed him into the rocks.
Luckily, the DFD's Marine 1 unit was able to reach Wim, deploy a swimmer and get the soaked canine onto a rescue jetski.
