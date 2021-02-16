Dog stolen with car in Eden Prairie

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A dog is missing after the car he was riding in was stolen from a gas station in Eden Prairie Monday night.
Eden Prairie police sent out an alert asking people to keep an eye out for a 2002 tan Toyota Camry, Minnesota license plate 593-UND, that was taken from the Holiday Station at 8051 Flying Cloud Drive around 7 p.m. Police say the car had been left running with keys in the ignition.
Inside that car was a Weimaraner who answers to the name Bevis. He was wearing a blue and red bandana when the car was stolen.
Police ask that if you see the vehicle or the dog to call 911 immediately. They urge motorists not to leave vehicles unlocked and running, even when it is bitter cold outside.