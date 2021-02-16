Dog stolen with car in Eden Prairie

The male Weimaraner named Bevis was inside his owner's Toyota Camry when it was stolen from a Holiday Station Store on Flying Cloud Drive.

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. — A dog is missing after the car he was riding in was stolen from a gas station in Eden Prairie Monday night.

Eden Prairie police sent out an alert asking people to keep an eye out for a 2002 tan Toyota Camry, Minnesota license plate 593-UND, that was taken from the Holiday Station at 8051 Flying Cloud Drive around 7 p.m. Police say the car had been left running with keys in the ignition.

Inside that car was a Weimaraner who answers to the name Bevis. He was wearing a blue and red bandana when the car was stolen.